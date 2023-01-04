Nigeria records 35 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

The cases were recorded between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, 2022, it added.

The new cases increased Nigeria’s total infections to 266,450 and 3,155 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019.

The NCDC stated that 3,451 people were currently down with the virus, while 259,841 people had been treated and discharged nationwide.

It called on Nigerians to disinfect frequently touched surfaces regularly to prevent the spread of the virus and other infectious diseases.