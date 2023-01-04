ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria records 35 new cases of COVID-19 infections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last week of December 2022.

The cases were recorded between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, 2022, it added.

The new cases increased Nigeria’s total infections to 266,450 and 3,155 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019.

The NCDC stated that 3,451 people were currently down with the virus, while 259,841 people had been treated and discharged nationwide.

It called on Nigerians to disinfect frequently touched surfaces regularly to prevent the spread of the virus and other infectious diseases.

It stressed that vaccines were one of the best tools to combat the virus and encouraged Nigerians to get vaccinated.

