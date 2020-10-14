225 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

A total of 60,655 cases have now been detected since February, according to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 165, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 17, Rivers with 13, and Ogun with 12.

Other states that recorded new cases are Niger (8), Delta (4), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), and Kaduna (1).

63 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Tuesday, raising the number of recoveries to 52,006.

Three new deaths were also recorded, raising the death toll to 1,116.