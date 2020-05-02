As Nigeria continues to confirm over 200 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic in one day, Lagos, the epicentre of the infection in Nigeria has now recorded over a thousand cases of the virus.

On Friday, May 1, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 238 new cases in the country with Kano state recording more cases than Lagos again.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Out of the 238 new cases reported on Friday, Kano recorded 92 more cases bringing the total number of cases in the state to 311, while cases in Lagos rose to 1006 with 30 more cases.

In its breakdown of the figures, the NCDC stated that 36 new cases were reported in Abuja, 16 in Gombe, 10 in Bauchi, eight in Delta and six in Oyo state.

Five cases each were also confirmed in Zamfara and Sokoto state, four each in Ondo and Nasarawa, while Kwara, Edo, Ekiti, Borno and Yobe also recorded three cases each.

While Adamawa state has two more cases, Niger, Imo, Ebonyi, Rivers and Enugu all recorded one new case each.

Unfortunately, 10 new deaths confirmed in the report increased the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Nigeria to 68.

The NCDC's update on Friday also stated that 351 patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centres in Nigeria.

However, as coronavirus cases in Nigeria crossed the 2000 mark, all states including the FCT have recorded cases of the pandemic except Kogi and Cross River State.