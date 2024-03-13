ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders

Bayo Wahab

The President has directed that all the sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

The President also directed the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Ngelale said the development complies with the directive of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The statement reads, “The President has directed that the following sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately:

“Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic. Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

“Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD. Travel bans on government officials and their family members.”

Recall that ECOWAS headed by President Tinubu imposed several sanctions on Niger Republic following a military coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum's government.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

