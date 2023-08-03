Breaking news:
BREAKING: Nigeria Labour suspends nationwide protest, here's why

Ima Elijah

Organised Labour have called off their strike action after meeting with president Tinubu last night.

President Tinubu meets with Organised Labour and other government officials [Presidency]
The decision was made after a crucial meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during which the labour leaders extracted vital commitments from the government to address their concerns.

Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Festus Osifo, conveyed the news of the suspension in an interview with Arise News on Thursday morning, August 03, 2023.

According to Osifo, the government has made pledges to initiate significant reforms in response to the unions' demands.

"The protest has been called off because the government has promised that within the next week, a lot of things will be put in place," stated Osifo, expressing the labour leaders' contentment with the government's assurances.

The concessions made by the government include the establishment of a committee to review the minimum wage, aimed at addressing workers' compensation concerns. Additionally, measures will be put in place to provide palliatives to mitigate the impacts of the fuel price increase, which has been a major point of contention for the unions.

While the organised labour has suspended the protests, Osifo emphasised that the unions would be closely monitoring the government's implementation of these promises. Should the government fail to fulfill its commitments, the strike could be resumed.

Wednesday's nationwide protests marked the first large-scale demonstrations witnessed since the administration of President Tinubu, who took office in May.

Despite the magnitude of the demonstrations, and the pull down of the National Assembly gate, they were reportedly peaceful, reflecting the responsible conduct of the organised labour and their commitment to voicing their concerns through peaceful means.

