Nigeria, Bulgaria working on visa fee reduction – Ambassador

Yordanov said that Bulgaria and Nigeria shared a long history and traditions of friendship and corporation for many years and this had made being an ambassador in Nigeria easy.

“This is possible because am always supported by 4,000 more ambassadors of Bulgaria to Nigeria who graduated in Bulgaria and have continued to play a critical role in bringing together our relationship.

“It’s really important because in recent times Bulgaria decided to re-invigorate this partnership and we decided to apply the same model.

“First, we went with the education to enable the partnership to be sustainable so that all other partnership will fall in place gradually," Yordanov said.

He said he was glad that Nigeria and Bulgarian government were working toward achieving visa fees reduction and would soon reach an agreement.

He urged Nigerians looking for quality education to visit Bulgaria because of its nature, economic opportunities and mostly hidden paradise for Africa students.

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, commended the Bulgarian people for establishing an educational relationship with Nigeria.

Runsewe said that due to the relationship, over 4,000 Nigerians students had graduated in the last couple of years.

He said it was obvious that from 1975 to date, Nigeria had opened up good relation in terms of health, education and social development with Bulgaria.

“So for me, it’s a welcome development that they’ve come with a synergy of educational development this time, and it will be a new opening for Nigerian youths to tap into and get the opportunity of expanding.

“So I see both countries as partners in progress and assure you that what happens today will be a new vista of development for them,’’ he said.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bulgarian Martenitsa was shared at the cocktail event to honour all attendees.

Martenitsa is a small ornament usually a bracelet or a brooch, most often made of wool or cotton yarn in two basic colors of white and red, which Bulgarians tie around their wrists or clip on their clothes each year on March 1st for health and good luck.