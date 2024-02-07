Nigeria, Angola collaborate to enhance water supply, electricity generation

This collaborative effort was formalised during a crucial meeting when Dr Jose Bamoquina, the Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, and his state counterpart in Abuja.

During the meeting, Utsev underscored the significance of this partnership, emphasising the need for both nations to exchange technical expertise and knowledge in pivotal sectors. He highlighted the primary focus on improving citizens’ lives through advancements in water supply and hydropower generation.

Acknowledging the necessity for global support in achieving universal access to clean and safe water, Utsev welcomed an invitation from Bamoquinna to visit Angola and foster a more robust partnership across various mutually beneficial areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angolan Ambassador elaborated on the objective of his visit, emphasising the desire for increased collaboration to harness the mineral resources—specifically water and electricity that both nations are abundantly endowed with.

He highlighted Angola’s potential to export electricity to other countries and outlined plans for the expansion and efficient utilisation of six major dams with Nigeria’s technical expertise. Bamoquina noted that the aim was to provide potable water and enhance irrigation farming for the Angolan population.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had said that the Federal government would deepen the existing bilateral relations between Angola and Nigeria.

According to the minister, Nigeria and Angola share a vital relationship, and both countries are members of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is eager to deepen the relationship between Nigeria and other African countries, including Angola.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is very keen to support Angola’s domestic and foreign aspirations and the country’s overall development, and we expect reciprocity in this regard. Indeed, the progress of one is the progress of all,” Idris stated.