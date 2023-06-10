Niger Govt revokes C-of-O of IBB University, others

The government also revoked the C of O issued to other institutions and individuals within government designated areas across the state.

The dissolution is contained in a statement on Saturday issued by Dr Abdul Hussaini, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Housing.

The statement titled, “Notice of Revocation of C of Os and land allocations within government designated areas across Niger”, said the decision was based on an Executive Order by Governor Umar Bago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All land allocations within government designated areas across the state, including the river basin land at Sabon Wuse, the three arms zone, city centre Minna, the new bypass at Kontagora and forestry lands at Kontagora are hereby revoked.

“Additionally C of Os issued in favour of IBB University at Suleja, Maximum Shelter Suleja, Dumez Suleja, Abuja Steel Extension (Cityscape land) at Dikko and petrol filling station along Keteren Gwari road, Minna are equally revoked.”