Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget

The Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji , represented by Afiniki Dauda , the Deputy Speaker, said this at a plenary in Minna on Wednesday. Sarkindaji said the budget was made up of ₦149.332 billion recurrent expenditure and ₦464.661 billion capital expenditure.

He said that the budget should be submitted to the house three months to the end of the year to give room for proper scrutiny and early passage. Gov Umaru Bago had on December 20 presented the 2024 budget of ₦613, 274 billion to the House for approval.