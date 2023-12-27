ADVERTISEMENT
Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget

News Agency Of Nigeria

The budget is made up of ₦149.332 billion recurrent expenditure and ₦464.661 billion capital expenditure.

Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget [Daily Trust]
The Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, represented by Afiniki Dauda, the Deputy Speaker, said this at a plenary in Minna on Wednesday. Sarkindaji said the budget was made up of ₦149.332 billion recurrent expenditure and ₦464.661 billion capital expenditure.

He said that the budget should be submitted to the house three months to the end of the year to give room for proper scrutiny and early passage. Gov Umaru Bago had on December 20 presented the 2024 budget of ₦613, 274 billion to the House for approval.

But the lawmakers raised the amount to ₦613.994 billion an increase of ₦719, 917 million.

