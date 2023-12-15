NHRC says hate speech is a threat to national cohesion, peace, security and human rights

This is contained in an advisory opinion on the role of the media in countering and reporting hate speech issued in Abuja by Ojukwu, SAN. He, therefore, called on everyone to work together to combat hate speeches in political, social and cultural spheres.

Ojukwu acknowledged the role of the Media and professionals in the promotion of freedom of expression and the need to continue to provide assistance for them as they play their roles. He called for concerted efforts by the media and supported by government and other stakeholders to combat hate speech.

According to him the underlying factors that serve as vehicle for hate speech are corruption, poverty, inequalities and poor governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hate speech is a threat to the achievement of human rights, peace and sustainable development in Nigeria.

"There is need for concerted efforts by the media and supported by government and other stakeholders to combat hate speech” he said.

According to him, the NHRC in exercise of its mandate in section 5, paragraphs (l), (m) and (o) of its enabling Act makes the following recommendations: The obligations of the Media organisations is to promote good governance, human rights and national cohesion.

"They should commit to their mandate under section 22 of the constitution of Nigeria to” at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives “provided in the chapter 2 of the constitution, including political, social and cultural objectives and ” uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.

"They should always uphold the freedom of expression as provided in common article 19 of the universal declaration of human rights and the international covenant on civil and political rights, section 38 of the 1999 , constitution, article 9 of the African charter on human and Peoples rights and other human rights instruments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Media organisations shall use all their platforms to promote human rights, human dignity and equality of all the persons through contents and programmes” he stated.

He advocated that Media organisations should put in place policy and institutional mechanisms to monitor, identify and counter hate speeches being on all its platforms. Put also, mechanisms in place to shut down on going spread of hate speeches on platforms.

Further, apply in- house editorial policies to edit and remove toxic, hateful and inciteful messages based on criteria that guarantee the human rights of everyone. He added establishment of standards to promote balanced and ethical communications to promote political, social and cultural diversity and inclusion.

"In furtherance to achieving the objectives of the advisory, Media organisations shall

"Provide safe, decent and productive work environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Provide on the job trainings on fact-checking and data analysis in order to identify, counter and report hate speech.

"Provide mental and psychological support to staff who have been direct or indirect victims of hate speech on and off their workplace.

"Assist Media professionals and other employees to seek legal, institutional and other forms of redress for the violation of their rights, emanating from hate speeches and other situations” he stated.

The Advisory sought the government at all levels to uphold freedom of expression and press as provided in the constitution.

"Ensure human rights based approaches to regulation and oversight of Media organisations and industry to guarantee Media freedom among others

ADVERTISEMENT

"To establish accountability mechanisms on human rights violations arising from hate speech” he stated.

The advisory also urged Civil society organisations to work with Media organisations in solidarity to developing and implementing advocacy and campaigns against hate speech. They should also provide capacity and best practices to counter and combat hate speech.

The UN system, international organisations and development partners according to the advisory should provide adequate financial. In addition, technological resources and skills to support Media development and capability to promote press freedom and combat hate speech.

"The Commission shall work with the Media to provide adequate technical and programmatic support to ensure the protection of press freedom and the rights of journalists.

"The Commission shall work with the government to ensure that environment that will support Media organisations perform their roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Establish protective and accountability mechanisms on human rights violations arising from hate speech ” he stated.