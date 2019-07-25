Immediate past minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige, says he dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at an almost collapsed state.

Ngige disclosed this at the Senate during the ministerial screening on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

The former governor of Anambra state is among the 43 ministerial nominees whose names were forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had introduced Ngige as a former lawmaker before his appointment as minister in 2015.

In his remarks, Ngige said: "I will like to recognise my colleagues in that my former party [PDP]," he said.

"When the vehicle became rickety, I left," he added.

Thereafter, Senate minority leader, Enyinaya Abaribe, asked Ngige to take a bow and leave the chamber -- a privilege enjoyed by former members of the National Assembly.