New National ID card single, not 3 separate cards - FG clarifies

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) gave the assurance in a note on Friday by its Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC Kayode Adegoke.

“The new national ID card is a single, convenient, and general multipurpose card, eliminating the need for multiple cards—not three.

“The single GMPC has multiple use cases: payments/financial, government intervention/services, travel, etc,” the note partly read.

The clarification became necessary after Nigerians expressed concerns over multiple registrations and biometric capturing for similar programs.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, the NIMC announced that it had launched a new card layered with payment capabilities and social service features in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The commission also said the new card will be issued to applicants by their banks.

It added that only applicants for the card will have to request it with their NIN through the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks.

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols with the issuance of the Debit/Credit cards," NIMC stressed in a statement.

Earlier, the commission said the initiative aims to address the demand for physical identification, enabling cardholders to prove their identity and access government and private social services.