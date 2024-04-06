10 things to know about Nigeria's new national ID card

The new card was a brainchild of a collaborative effort between NIMC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, announced the development in a statement on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Fortified with verifiable national identity features, the national ID card is supported by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates the enrollment and issuance of a general multipurpose card to Nigerians and legal residents.

According to the commission, the initiative aims to address the demand for physical identification, enabling cardholders to prove their identity and access government and private social services.

The new card is also expected to promote inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building endeavours.

Below are 10 important things you should know about the new national ID card scheme introduced by the NIMC.