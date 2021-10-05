New law in Lagos bans Police from media parade of criminal suspects

Many critics have in the past knocked the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for media trials of suspects that have not been duly charged in court, but authorities have stuck to it as tradition.

The practice is now prohibited in Lagos following the signing of the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law (ACJL) of Lagos State on September 30, 2021.

The state's Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said in a statement on Tuesday, October 5 that the law ensures the fundamental rights of everyone that comes in contact with the justice system are respected.

The provisions in the law also include conducting criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform, powers of Chief Magistrate to visit police stations, compensation to victims of crimes, and protective measures for victims and witnesses.

It also covers the establishment of a Crime Data Register, and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of the law.

Onigbanjo said the law will further strengthen the justice system, and address delay in the administration of justice.