The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

The D-G said the government was committed to improving the economy and make it beneficial to everyone.

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya (NAN)
NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya (NAN)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the agency on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, said that the returnees comprise 52 males 46 females, four male children, two female children and five infants.

Ahmed who was represented by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, said that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, late Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that they came in on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The D-G said the government was committed to improving the economy and make it beneficial to everyone.

He assured that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration would focus on youth empowerment, with a view to incorporating their energy and technological skills into developing the country.

“The President would evolve a policy that will see youths and women actively participating in the implementation.

“The youths will be the driving force of all decisions in the present administration because of the importance that the leadership of this nation has placed on tapping the potentials which abound in the largest segment of the population,” Ahmed said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the International Organisation for Migration, with the support of international partners, has been assisting Nigerians stranded in Libya to return home since 2017.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

NLC condenms ruling of National Industrial Court against workers

NLC condenms ruling of National Industrial Court against workers

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle