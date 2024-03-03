ADVERTISEMENT
NEMA distances itself from warehouse raided for food by Abuja residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Youths broke into the warehouse and looted bags of maize and other grains.

NEMA is now securing its own facilities to avoid a similar fate (image used for illustrative purpose) [Twitter/@Tobinolegend]
NEMA is now securing its own facilities to avoid a similar fate (image used for illustrative purpose) [Twitter/@Tobinolegend]

Hoodlums broke into a storage facility in Gwagwa area of Abuja on Sunday, and looted stored food items.

Residents of the area said youths broke into the warehouse located around Tasha area of the community in the early hours of Sunday and looted bags of maize and other grains.

Some said residents of neighbouring Jiwa and Karmo communities trooped toward the site with the intention of partaking in the loot.

"This is to clarify that the looted warehouse does not belong to NEMA. However, the agency sympathises with owners of the looted facility," NEMA's spokesman Manzo Ezekiel, stated on Sunday in Abuja.

"The Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed, has directed Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations, to strengthen security in and around NEMA offices and warehouses nationwide.

"The directive is to forestall any security breach at NEMA’s facilities across the country," Ezekiel added.

