The NDLEA state Commander, Mrs Josephine Obi, made the disclosure on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Obi said that the agency also destroyed 40 and 0.28 hectares of cannabis farmland at Aba Tade in Oluyole Local Government Area and Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area respectively.

She further said that the agency gave brief intervention to 141 persons who were using illicit drugs while five others were presently undergoing rehabilitation.

The commander urged those indulging in hard drugs to shun the act because it could destroy their future.

She further said: “For those who have people using drugs, don’t abandon or victimise them because it is not the end of life.

‘They can come to NDLEA for advice so as to assist them in the rehabilitation process.

“NDLEA is always available for any organisation, school and individual for enlightenment on dangers of hard drugs and their effects.”

She further cautioned drivers indulging in hard drugs, especially during the Yuletide, to always remember that lives of people were entrusted in their hands.

“Drivers should also always ensure that they do not pick passengers carrying hard drugs.

”They should also inform NDLEA officials if they notice any of their passengers was in possession of hard drugs,” she said.