RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 9.30 kilograms of cocaine worth over N2.7 billion at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

The suspect arrested at NAIA. [NAN]
The suspect arrested at NAIA. [NAN]

The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said a 32-year-old drug trafficker based in Liberia, Maduabuchi Chinedu, was arrested with the consignment.

Recommended articles

Babafemi said the suspect who hailed from Obaha Okigwe village, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, lived in Liberia where he worked as a miner.

He said the suspect was arrested during an inward joint search of Ethiopian Airlines flight 911 at the Abuja airport on Nov. 24.

He said the drug, which weighed 9.30kg cocaine, was wrapped in candies wraps and concealed in the suspect’s luggage.

According to him, during his preliminary interview, Chinedu claimed he left Nigeria in 2018 to settle in Liberia where he now has a residence permit.

“He, however, added that economic pressure and the need to raise money to treat his mother for an eye problem led him to seek help from a friend in Liberia,” said the statement.

The suspect arrested at NAIA. [NAN]
The suspect arrested at NAIA. [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

Chinedu said it was the friend who introduced him to another friend based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, who eventually gave him the drug to deliver in Abuja for a fee of N1 million.

He added that he was initially scheduled to deliver the drug in Cote d’Ivoire but was rerouted to Nigeria at the last minute.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, (rtd.), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the NAIA Command of the agency for their vigilance and working in synergy with other security agencies at the airport.

Marwa charged them and their colleagues in other commands to always remain two steps ahead of merchants of death who are daily getting more desperate to make money at the expense of the image of the country and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Troops kill over 90 terrorists in 2 weeks

Troops kill over 90 terrorists in 2 weeks

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

NDLEA intercepts cocaine worth N2.7bn at Abuja airport

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]