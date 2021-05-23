RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC records 35 new COVID-19 cases

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 35 cases are from six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Test tubes used for coronavirus tests at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, Abuja [Twitter/@nighealthwatch]
Test tubes used for coronavirus tests at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, Abuja [Twitter/@nighealthwatch] Pulse Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 35 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country on May 22.

Recommended articles

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It said the 35 cases were from six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The health agency said out of the 35 cases, Lagos recorded nine, Kano - 8, Yobe - 7, Rivers - 4, Akwa Ibom - 3, FCT - 2 and Katsina - 1.

It said that there were now 165,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 156,468 discharged and 2,067 deaths as at May 22.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency said that it had tested over two million people since the beginning of the pandemic on February 27, 2020.

It added that there were over 7,000 active cases in the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

5 foods to avoid if you have stomach ulcer

America won't pay ISWAP $7 million reward for 'killing' Shekau

Nigerians will submit their phone identities to government in July

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding