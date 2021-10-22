RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC records 247 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 247 new cases of COVID-19 in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC records 247 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]
The NCDC made this known via its website on Friday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the 247 new cases reported on Thursday, indicate an increase from the 167 cases posted on Wednesday.

The centre also reported 10 additional deaths on Wednesday.

It said the new cases were reported in Plateau (49), FCT (46), Kano (29), Lagos (27), Kaduna (26), Gombe (14), Bauchi (11), Cross River (11), Kwara (11), Rivers (9), Ondo (8), Niger (2), Oyo (2), Edo (1), and Ekiti (1).

The centre noted that till date, 209,960 cases have been confirmed while 198, 026 people have been discharged .

The centre said Nigeria’s death toll stood at 2,850 while there are 9,084 active cases.

The NCDC said that over 3,207,523 people have been tested out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

