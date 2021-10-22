NCDC records 247 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the 247 new cases reported on Thursday, indicate an increase from the 167 cases posted on Wednesday.

The centre also reported 10 additional deaths on Wednesday.

It said the new cases were reported in Plateau (49), FCT (46), Kano (29), Lagos (27), Kaduna (26), Gombe (14), Bauchi (11), Cross River (11), Kwara (11), Rivers (9), Ondo (8), Niger (2), Oyo (2), Edo (1), and Ekiti (1).

The centre noted that till date, 209,960 cases have been confirmed while 198, 026 people have been discharged .

The centre said Nigeria’s death toll stood at 2,850 while there are 9,084 active cases.

The NCDC said that over 3,207,523 people have been tested out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population.