NBA President, Paul Usoro, arrives court for arraignment

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), has arrived the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his arraignment on money laundering charges leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The NBA president is being accused by the anti-graft agency of laundering N1.4 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom state government.

Usoro had stated that he won't resign following the charges leveled against him by the anti-graft agency insisting that the funds received from the Akwa Ibom state government were professional fees paid to Paul Usoro chambers.

While addressing newsmen on Saturday, the NBA president said that only the National Working Committee of the NBA can decide whether to remove him from office or not, adding that the committee has adopted his explanation on the allegation during a meeting held on December 6.