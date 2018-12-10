Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NBA President, Paul Usoro, arrives court for arraignment

NBA President, Paul Usoro, arrives court for arraignment

The NBA president is being accused by EFCC of laundering N1.4 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State government.

  • Published:
NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN) play

NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN)

(the punch)

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), has arrived the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his arraignment on money laundering charges leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The NBA president is being accused by the anti-graft agency of laundering N1.4 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom state government.

Usoro had stated that he won't resign following the charges leveled against him by the anti-graft agency insisting that the funds received from the Akwa Ibom state government were professional fees paid to Paul Usoro chambers.

While addressing newsmen on Saturday, the NBA president said that only the National Working Committee of the NBA can decide whether to remove him from office or not, adding that the committee has adopted his explanation on the allegation during a meeting held on December 6.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 Unknown gunmen allegedly attack Fr. Ejike Mbaka in Enugubullet
3 Fr. Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obibullet

Related Articles

NBA president says he won't resign because of charges
Alleged N1.4bn fraud: NBA President has a case to answer - EFCC
You have no powers to investigate Ganduje, court tells Kano Assembly
Politics Nigeria is making progress in the fight against corruption
EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airport
Court adjourns hearing suit seeking final forfeiture of money linked to Patience Jonathan

Local

DAPPMAN suspends shutdown threat for another week
Oil marketers suspend shutdown threat for 5 days until FG pays subsidy, other payments
NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN)
NBA president says he won't resign because of charges
Adeyeye accuses Fayose of promoting violence
Fayemi lifts Fayose’s embargo on Eco, GT and Zenith Banks in Ekiti
Buhari expresses shock over Boko Haram attack at Metele
President Buhari congratulates Jubril Ayinla at 70
X
Advertisement