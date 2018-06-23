Pulse.ng logo
Navy pledges to continue to perform its constitutional role

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, stated this on Saturday, during the 2018 Second Quarter Route March Exercise in Abuja.

Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas - Chief of Naval Staff play

Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas - Chief of Naval Staff

(dailypost)
The Nigeria Navy (NN) said it would continue to perform its constitutional role in collaboration with other security agencies in the country to improve national security.

Ibas, who was represented by Rear Adm. Begroy Ibe-Enwo, the Chief of Naval Transformation,said that the NN has been a formidable partner in the internal security across the country.

He, then, enjoined the naval personnel to exhibit their duties diligently and with utmost professionalism with due regard to human right violation.

” I must encourage you not to engage in any acts of indiscipline or taking the laws into your hands in the line of duty.

” The Nigerian Navy will continue to support you by way of providing all the needs to function optimally in the area of your responsibilities.

” Additionally, I enjoin you all to show dedication to duty and unflinching support to democracy and constituted authority,” Ibas said.

He said that the importance of the Route March could not be overempasised, as operational efficiency and combat readiness were predicated on mental and physical fitness for the armed forces.

” So, this exercise, is aimed at developing physical fitness of personnel towards enhancing mental alertness to meet the challenges of contemporary operations.

” It is, therefore, commendable and heart warming that the Second Quarter Route March is amongst other events at achieving these objectives,” Ibas said.

He told the participating personnel, and the serving National Youth Service Corps members, that the exercise is an opportunity for them to showcase their mental alertness and physical fitness.

” I similarly, charge you to ensure maximum participation in subsequent Quarterly Route Marches which is a major exercise in the NN calendar of events,” the naval chief said.

He, then, congratulated all those that participated and successfully completed the Route March Exercise, adding ” the success of the exercise is a confirmation of your physical fitness,” he said.

