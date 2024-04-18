ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Japa bid halted as Navy arrests 75 Nigerians hiding on container ships in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adams-Aliu said the Nigerian Navy was concerned by the upsurge in cases of stowaways in Nigerian waters.

A container ship.
A container ship.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Information, Navy, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adams-Aliu said the Nigerian Navy was concerned by the upsurge in cases of stowaways in Nigerian waters.

According to him, the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL Convention) defines a stowaway as someone who is secreted on a ship, or in cargo without consent of the shipowners or the master, or any other responsible person.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that migration as a stowaway was illegal, dangerous, and was considered a security threat to shipowners.

Adams-Aliu said the Navy had, in line with the strategic directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, deployed advanced Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) equipment to vector Quick Response Teams (QRT) to all parts of Nigeria’s territorial waters.

He said the Nigerian Navy apprehended five stowaways in August 2023 on MSC Martha Vessel in Lagos Channel; eight on Charminar Panama in September 2023 in Lagos Fairway Buoy and 11 on Guangzhou Highway Panama in October 2023 in Lagos Channel.

He said that eight stowaways were apprehended on NATAL in November 2023 in Lagos Fairway Buoy and 20 in December 2023 on Container Vessel TEME, Grande Guinea and MT UOG Constantine, all in Lagos Channel and Lagos Fairway Buoy.

According to Adams-Aliu, a total of 23 stowaways were apprehended between January and April, all in Lagos Channel and Fairway Buoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the operations, the QRT carefully extracted the stowaways who had concealed themselves inside the rudder compartment of the vessels.

“All apprehended stowaways were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols for further necessary action.

“The NN wishes to enlighten the general public on the dangers of attempting to travel as a stowaway.

“These include severe legal consequences and significant health risks such as negative effects of harsh weather conditions, lack of food and water, injuries and even death.

“Hence, the NN uses this opportunity to discourage Nigerian youths from embarking on such misadventures,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Japa bid halted as Navy arrests 75 Nigerians hiding on container ships in Lagos

Japa bid halted as Navy arrests 75 Nigerians hiding on container ships in Lagos

Comparing comprehensive vs third-party auto insurance in Nigeria

Comparing comprehensive vs third-party auto insurance in Nigeria

Kaduna Speaker to El-Rufai's son: Your threat won't stop us from probing your father

Kaduna Speaker to El-Rufai's son: Your threat won't stop us from probing your father

Makinde demolishes building where Yoruba Nation agitators operate from

Makinde demolishes building where Yoruba Nation agitators operate from

APC chieftain, Lukman faults NWC for backing Ganduje over suspension

APC chieftain, Lukman faults NWC for backing Ganduje over suspension

EFCC gets permission to drag ex-governor Yahaya Bello to court tomorrow

EFCC gets permission to drag ex-governor Yahaya Bello to court tomorrow

Court stops EFCC from arresting Yahaya Bello hours after agents surrounded his house

Court stops EFCC from arresting Yahaya Bello hours after agents surrounded his house

Tinubu hails Dangote's diesel price cut, expects economic boost

Tinubu hails Dangote's diesel price cut, expects economic boost

'Is this relevant?' - Nigerians react as Gov Adeleke signs bill for new Osun State logo

'Is this relevant?' - Nigerians react as Gov Adeleke signs bill for new Osun State logo

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Nigerians in diaspora are urged to be patriotic toward the nation [Jenny M.C.]

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad