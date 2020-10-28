She added that there were few numbers of vehicles that were functional with other malfunctioning utilities.

Adeyeye disclosed this during the 2021 budget defence with the House Committee on Health Services on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that her dream was to make NAFDAC self-sufficient, but was faced with the reality of the debt the agency was enmeshed in when she assumed duty as the helmsman.

She said that NAFDAC means of revenue generation stemmed from sales of registration forms, fines, industrial fees and user fees adding that the agency realised N4 billion from such as at June.

Rep Yusuf Sununu, the chairman House committee on Health Services, however, told the D-G to go back and rework the budget for proper presentation to the committee.

He said that this was in a bid to avail the house of the requisite information about the agency’s internally generated revenue and expenditure.

Rep Benjamin Kalu, a member of the committee called for adjournment to enable the D-G to update her performance report that would reflect Oct.

He said that NAFDAC D-G should appear on Nov. 2, to give a clearer picture of revenue generated and expenditure for the month.

He urged Adeyeye to send in the document to the committee ahead of time for the members to have a better understanding of the budget defence.