NAF committed to upgrading personnel knowledge, says commander

Bali said this at a training workshop on Staff Duties for  some officers and men of the command to boost operational efficiency.

NAF committed to upgrading personnel knowledge, says commander (NAF)

Air Vice-Marshal (AVM) Napoleon Bali, Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Yenagoa, says NAF is committed to  equipping its personnel with the right knowledge for quality service delivery.

Bali said this at a training workshop on Staff Duties for  some officers and men of the command to boost operational efficiency.

Bali was represented at the occasion by the Chief of Staff, Mobility Command, AVM Hycienth Eze.

He said that the overall objective  was transformation of NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force.

The AOC said that the participants at the 2018 Fourth Quarter Staff Duties Workshop were drawn from the six units that made up the mobility command.

He said that the units  included Calabar, Lagos, Minna, and Uyo.

Training and re-training is the life-blood of military. If someone is well trained, he or she will be fully equipped with knowledge to perform better.

“Our scope of training has covered board of enquiry and orders as well as instructions with emphasis on compilation of routine order in NAF.

”These are critical staff duty functions that are germane to effective service delivery,” he said.

AVM Nelson Calmday, NAF Director of Administration, Headquarters, Abuja, also said that the workshop would help to improve efficiency of the mobility command.

The essence of the workshop is to educate and refresh our officers on the nitty-gritty of staff duties as well as improve operational efficiency in the force,” Calmday said.

Group Captain Chukwuma Ohanele, Guest Lecturer, who spoke on “Board of Inquiry” said that inquiry into an incident would need thoroughness.

