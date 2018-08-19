news

Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore has said that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will get N100,000 monthly if he is elected as President in 2019.

Sowore said this while officially announcing the political platform for his presidential campaign in Abuja.

According to the SaharaReporters publisher, Federal civil servants will also be paid the same minimum wage as corps members.

Vanguard reports that Sowore said “Hundred Thousand Naira is what we plan to provide for Federal Civil Servants in the country and for Youth Corps members (NYSC), we have planned to pay the same amount. Every Youth Corps member would get the same amount as government worker.”

Announces political party

The presidential aspirant also announced that he believes his presidential ambition will be realised in the African Action Congress (AAC).

He said “The very day we have all being waiting for has come. Today is the day the revolution we have been asking for will start in Nigeria. I have been saying for a long time that the day we launch our party will become the expiration day for the APC and PDP.

“What has happened today is a culmination of serious works and mobilizations. He continued.

“Everybody in Nigeria had expected I would join one of the existing political parties but we decided that our kind of agenda; our programs and gigantic plans for Nigeria, cannot be accommodated within the existing political structure and we decided to launch our own political party.

“Today, we have the party that is known as the African Action Congress (AAC). The reason for choosing Africa is strategic. We are looking beyond Nigeria immediately because for every ten Africans you see, five to seven of them are Nigerians”.

AAC's dream

According to Sowore, the AAC’s dream is to transform Nigeria and Africa.

The presidential aspirant said his party’s vision is to create jobs, overhaul the health sector, provide power supply, among many others.

“A life of abundance in security, in power, in infrastructure, a life without corrupt old cargoes who have destroyed our educational system, health system and infrastructure. A life that has economy that works for all that provides jobs for young people, a life of opportunities so that the child of nobody can become somebody in Nigeria,” he added.