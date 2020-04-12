Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagos residents to keep to social distancing measure while they celebrate Easter at home.

The governor on Sunday, April 12, 2020, shared some pictures of himself and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu worshipping online.

He tweeted, “My wife and I worshipped online for #Easter, praying for our family, Lagos and Nigeria. Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together”.

The first case of coronavirus in Nigeria was recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Lagos.

Lagos later became the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria with 174 cases out of 318 as of Saturday, April 12, 2020.

Due to the rise in the spread of the virus, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, March 29, 2020, announced a lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

However, in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus in the state, the state government has been encouraging residents to stay at home and also maintain social distancing.