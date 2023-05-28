My 8 years in office passed by quickly, Osinbajo reflects

The Vice President said this as he looked back on his time in Aso Rock where he worked alongside his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo made this known while making his remarks at a valedictory dinner organised in his honour by the staff of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Vice President, who was accompanied to the dinner by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, said he and Buhari came into office with the aim to fix the country.

This is according to the statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The statement quoted Osinbajo to have said, “I’m honoured to have worked with such incredible people; everyone put in exceptional hard work.

“I personally interviewed most of you that worked with me. I wanted people who had a heart for this country, a genuine love and concern about the progress of this nation.

“Eight years have gone by very quickly, I must say.

“Here we are today a few days to the inauguration. There are many great experiences, great things that have happened and I’m glad we’ve come this far.”

Osinbajo appreciated the OVP staff for their dedication and patriotism, while also acknowledging the selfless service of his security details, civil servants, and special advisers among others.