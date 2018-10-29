Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Multiple verification stalls payment of ex-Nigeria Airways workers

Multiple verification stalls payment of ex-Nigeria Airways workers’ N22. 6bn entitlements

Mr John Waitono, Deputy Director, PICA, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Multiple verification stalls payment of ex-Nigeria Airways workers’ N22. 6bn entitlements

The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) has said that payment of the approved N22. 6 billion entitlements to ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Ltd., was halted due to multiple verification by some of the beneficiaries.

Mr John Waitono, Deputy Director, PICA, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the verification exercise for the ex-workers of the former national carrier took place from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28 across three centres in Lagos, Kano and Enugu.

Waitono said PICA had planned to start the payment of already verified pensioners in batches of 1,000 but had to halt the disbursement after it was discovered that some of the beneficiaries were verified in more than one location.

He said: “What happened was that the first batch was to commence payment but when we went through the system, we discovered that some persons have done the same exercise in Enugu and Lagos or Kano and Lagos.

“We now started sorting them out and that is what delayed the first batch. So, now we have collated all the information in one place from the three centres. The system is now sieving out those with multiple verification.

“One of such persons, whom I am aware of, said he did not trust the verification he did in Kano and that was why he did another one in Lagos.”

According to him, PICA is being careful not to make the mistake of paying some of the beneficiaries more than once.

As at today (Monday), the consultant is back in Abuja and we are ensuring that the verified persons are paid as soon as possible. We want to send the names to the Office of the Account General in batches of 1,000.

“Over 5,000 persons were verified and once we eliminate the multiple verification, everybody will be paid before the end of the week,” he said.

Waitono, who was the coordinator of the verification exercise at the Lagos centre, disclosed that it was concluded on Sunday, adding that the equipment had been sent back to Abuja.

The few cases we left behind were those still processing their letters of administration in court.

“Also, there are some families involved in litigation over the beneficiaries and we have allowed them to go and sort themselves out legally before coming for the exercise,” he said.

NAN reports that the former national carrier was liquidated in 2004 by the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government without paying the workers their severance packages as stipulated in extant labour laws.

The workers were paid a fraction of their entitlements by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s regime in 2008 before President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the part payment of N22. 6 billion for them.

The government has also promised to pay the other half of the money to them as soon as funds are available.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Nigeria, too big and diverse to blindly sign agreements without...bullet
3 Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Aviation A review of the industry in 2017
Hadi Sirika FG approves N45bn entitlements of defunct Nigeria Airways workers
Nigerian Airways Unions threaten strike over delayed payment of ex-workers’ entitlement
Politics Nigeria Airways retirees are getting 50% of their severance packages 15 years later
Nigerian Airways Buhari approves payment of N22.68bn to retirees after 15 years, N20b to universities
N22.6bn entitlements: FG begins payment to ex-Nigeria Airways workers
Relatives kick over exclusion of dead ex-airways workers from getting benefits
NLC commends Okowa for supporting new minimum wage
Kogi govt to pay salaries, pension entitlements next week
BudgIT ranks Kwara high in salary payment

Local

Shiites: Soldiers gun down over 10 El-Zakzaky followers in Abuja
How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by armed men in Abuja
President Buhari frowns at infrastructural deficiency during PDP’s era
President Buhari frowns at infrastructural deficiency during PDP’s era
Ayo Fayose has been released
Ayo Fayose has been released
Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov-General of Canada, Julie Payette
Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov-General of Canada, Julie Payette
X
Advertisement