The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

While conveying the condolences of his family and that of the government and people of Nigeria, the president described the late crack police detective as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman”.

Buhari added that: “Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength.

“May Allah bless his soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family, the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss.”