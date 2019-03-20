Mrs Buhari made the call at the TB Outreach Programme organised by her Future Assured initiative in collaboration with Stop TB Partnership in Nigeria, an NGO, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The programme was organised to commemorate the World Tuberculosis Day at Kobe Villa, Kuruduma District in Abuja.

The wife of the president, who led the awareness campaign to the village, urged Nigerians to go for regular tuberculosis test and treatment to ensure that TB was eliminated in Nigeria.

TB is one of the killer diseases of our time, so there is a need to tackle the problem, some medical facilities in the FCT are designated for testing and treatment of tuberculosis.

TB test is free, TB is curable and please visit the medical centres to get the test and treatment, she said.

Mrs Buhari therefore urged tuberculosis patients to take their medication regularly as the ailment was curable.

She also called on Nigerians to go for regular diagnosis for early detection and treatment to ensure the elimination of the killer disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations Committee on Tuberculosis (TB) in 2018 appointed Mrs Buhari as the UN Special Ambassador to end TB in the country.

The appointment was in recognition of her selfless services to health advocacy in Nigeria.