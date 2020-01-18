Days after urging South-West leaders to dump their regional security outfit for the sake of 2023 presidency, the Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore has urged the Federal Government to arrest Yoruba leaders behind Amotekun.

The National President of the group, Bello Bodejo believes Amotekun is a plot against the Fulani ethnic group.

Bodejo said this in an interview with TheSun. He said the security outfit was launched to prevent herdsmen from grazing in their God-given areas.

“They should not only ban it, but should arrest the leaders of this group. Like I said earlier, nobody or group has more security intelligence than the Police. The Army is doing enough; the DSS is also doing enough, likewise the Civil Defence,” Bodejo was quoted as saying.

Operation Amotekun: Don’t betray South West, Ooni tells personnel. [Twitter/@IbukunOluwa____]

“They are just doing all these things in order to stop the Fulani from coming into their area; it is just a hidden agenda to prevent the Fulani herdsmen from grazing in their God-given areas.

“If you say you set up Amotekun to protect your region, what about the Northern Nigeria, what about the Southeast and the South-South and other places that don’t have that kind of thing. Nigeria is one; everything is one, unless they want to divide the country.

“I know some of their leaders have good hearts, but others have evil hearts, and those are the ones coming up with this agenda that the Fulani can’t do this and the Fulani can’t do that; all these things are happening because of Fulani; they are just against the Fulani.

“I support 100 percent the federal government banning it; and the leaders should be arrested. It is a deliberate plot against the Fulani.”

It would recalled that shortly after South-West governors launched the South-West Security Network (SWSN) code-named ‘Operation Amotekun’, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami declared the the outfit illegal.

However, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that the Federal Government cannot stop the security outfit.