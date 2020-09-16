The National Secretary of the association, Alhaji Othman Ngelzarma, made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while reaction to recent publication on social media.

Ngelzarma frowned at a publication allegedly attributed to the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), dragging MACBAN into controversy surrounding the invitation by the DSS to Dr Obadiah Mailafia, former Deputy Governor of CBN.

“Among groups and individuals SOKAPU is accused of making reckless statements, MACBAN was mentioned as having claimed responsibility over some “deadly attacks” on communities across the country.

“We want to make it clear that MACBAN is a responsible association led by responsible personalities that have never and will never claim responsibility for irresponsible acts or any form of criminality.

“In the past eight years, the leadership of the association has travelled the length and breadth of this country to broker peace.

“SOKAPU can testify the several engagements we had with them on how to maintain peace and security in Kaduna State.’’