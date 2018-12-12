Pulse.ng logo
Minister resigns to assume office as Emir of Nasarawa

Jubrin, who appeared in traditional attire during the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, thanked the president for according him the opportunity to serve in the cabinet.

The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Usman Jibrin, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to enable him to assume his new position as Emir of Nasarawa.

The minister said the appointment had afforded him the opportunity to serve the country in the last three years.

“The last three years had been full of opportunities and I must thank the Almighty God for giving us the strength and the courage to serve under your wonderful leadership.

“There is no doubt that I have personally learnt a lot from your sense of fairness to all and your commitment to the entire nation and the desire to fight corruption to a standstill.

“We learnt a lot from these outstanding qualities,’’ the minister said.

He also thanked members of the cabinet for their support and cooperation throughout the period he served.

Jibrin was on Dec. 7 appointed Emir of Nasarawa in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State by the state governor, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura.

