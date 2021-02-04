Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi says President Muhammadu Buhari decided to extend the tenure of the outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for three months “to allow for a robust and efficient process of appointing a new IGP.”

Dingyadi said this on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adamu’s tenure had expired on Monday, February 1, 2021, when he attained 35 years in service, but instead of replacing him, the president decided to retain him as the IGP for three more months.

Justifying the president's decision, Dingyadi said Adamu’s tenure extension was meant to ensure that the right officer was appointed to replace him.

He said, “Mr President has decided that the present IGP, Mohammed Adamu, will continue to serve as the IG for the next three months to allow for a robust and efficient process of appointing a new IGP.

“This is not unconnected to the desire of Mr President to not only have a smooth handover but to also ensure that the right officer is appointed into that position.

“Mr President is extending by three months to allow him to get into the process of allowing a new one.”

Meanwhile, before the president extended Adamu’s tenure, a lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, had asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop him from parading himself as the IGP forthwith.

In a suit filed on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the lawyer asked the court to compel President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria Police Council to name Adamu's replacement.