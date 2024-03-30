ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tijani urged the Federal Government to equip some of the vocational programmes with study materials, tailoring machines, carpentry and shoe-making tools.

Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison [Presidency]
Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The minister, who was represented by his aide, Nafisa Bello, said the visit was to celebrate the President’s birthday with inmates by providing them with packs of food to put smiles on their faces.

Tijani, who wished the President a happy birthday, said the gesture was a way of commending the President’s resilience, pragmatic leadership and commitment to service.

He said even though the president had instructed that no one should organise a birthday party or place any birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers, it was a special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s 72nd birthday and share love with the inmates. We have distributed food packs, and we have met and had good conversations with some of them.

“We wish the president a happy birthday, long life and property,” the minister said.

One of the inmates, Chiwendu Hart, who spoke on behalf of all the inmates described the gesture as an act of love, adding that they were not in the correctional service for punishment but correction.

He thanked the Federal Government and the correctional officers for rehabilitating and integrating the inmates to come out and live a crime-free life.

According to him, the Nigerian Correctional Service has set up degree courses, run by the National Open University (NOUN) and some skills to keep the inmates busy while undergoing trials.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he had graduated and had a Master's in theology and waiting to enrol for his PhD.

“I am a beneficiary of NOUN, I came here with a secondary school certificate but today, I am a graduate and have my Masters in theology.

“Even if after you leave the correctional centre, you can still come back and finish up the courses or the skills you started with.

“Once we leave here, we will go out there and explore what we have learnt in order to live a good life.”

He urged the Federal Government to equip some of the vocational programmes with study materials, tailoring machines, carpentry and shoe-making tools.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wished the President a happy birthday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

Adamawa Bishop frees 5 inmates, donates foodstuff to correctional facility

Adamawa Bishop frees 5 inmates, donates foodstuff to correctional facility

Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Ijaw National Congress condemns invasion of Edwin Clark’s home by military

Ijaw National Congress condemns invasion of Edwin Clark’s home by military

Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison

Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Nigerian military officers on duty [dailypost]

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience [Daily Trust]

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience