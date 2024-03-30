Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison

The minister, who was represented by his aide, Nafisa Bello, said the visit was to celebrate the President’s birthday with inmates by providing them with packs of food to put smiles on their faces.

Tijani, who wished the President a happy birthday, said the gesture was a way of commending the President’s resilience, pragmatic leadership and commitment to service.

He said even though the president had instructed that no one should organise a birthday party or place any birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers, it was a special day.

“We are here to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s 72nd birthday and share love with the inmates. We have distributed food packs, and we have met and had good conversations with some of them.

“We wish the president a happy birthday, long life and property,” the minister said.

One of the inmates, Chiwendu Hart, who spoke on behalf of all the inmates described the gesture as an act of love, adding that they were not in the correctional service for punishment but correction.

He thanked the Federal Government and the correctional officers for rehabilitating and integrating the inmates to come out and live a crime-free life.

According to him, the Nigerian Correctional Service has set up degree courses, run by the National Open University (NOUN) and some skills to keep the inmates busy while undergoing trials.

He said that he had graduated and had a Master's in theology and waiting to enrol for his PhD.

“I am a beneficiary of NOUN, I came here with a secondary school certificate but today, I am a graduate and have my Masters in theology.

“Even if after you leave the correctional centre, you can still come back and finish up the courses or the skills you started with.

“Once we leave here, we will go out there and explore what we have learnt in order to live a good life.”

He urged the Federal Government to equip some of the vocational programmes with study materials, tailoring machines, carpentry and shoe-making tools.

