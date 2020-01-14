Driven by a quest to ensure that we make life easy and better for others, our mission is to bring professional insights (industry-insider expertise) from experts from the media industry to participants, arm them with these skills handed down by the professionals and experts that will allow them take action (empower themselves).

This year‘s workshop will have 10 intellectual professionals and experts. Participants will discover skills, expertise, techniques, strategies, useful insights through case studies and practical tools that they can leverage to start, innovate, grow and or improve their career and media business. Tools they can put into practice immediately and achieve great results.

Participants will learn in minutes, what the professionals took years to perfect, skills that will help them in empowering themselves and a way to ACT to change their professional lives, (move their career or business to the next level).”

Media's Act: Skills training in the city of Port Harcourt and it is for free

Upcoming event:

Date: 1st February, 2020.

Time: 8:00AM

Venue: The Autograph, Sani Abacha road, GRA, phase 3, Port Harcourt.

Attendance is FREE. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/Mediasact or SMS [Your Name] to 09053209414

