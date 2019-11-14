The Imo Police Command has launched a manhunt for one Nnamdi Amajioyi, who allegedly killed his wife in Avutu, Obowo local government area of the state.

Amajioyi who killed his wife on Tuesday, November 12, was reported to have also shot his brother before he fled.

A family source said, “This is very strange. The man murdered his own wife. He also shot his own brother, who tried to rescue the woman from her husband. Nobody knew the cause of the dispute. Nnamdi fled thereafter.”

According to the source, while the woman bled to death, the other victim was rushed to hospital.

“The woman bled to death. The other victim was rushed to hospital unconscious. As I speak, he is still unconscious,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, the state commissioner of police, Rabiu Ladodo, stated that the police is monitoring the fleeing suspect.