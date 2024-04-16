ADVERTISEMENT
Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer to get rich, leaves area in darkness

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased succeeded in cutting some of the cables before he was electrocuted.

The deceased, whose identity has not yet been ascertained, was said to have succeeded in cutting some of the cables before he was electrocuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident drew the ire of passers-by, as many were seen raining curses on the deceased for being the one responsible for putting the area in darkness.

One of the residents of the area, Emmanuel James, blamed the action of the deceased on a get-rich-quick syndrome. Speaking at the scene of the incident, BEDC Electricity Plc’s acting Head of Corporate Communications, Evelyn Gbiwen, decried what she called an incessant act of energy theft and vandalism of the company’s facilities.

NAN reports that BEDC’s franchise states include: Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti. Gbiwen called on people to desist from vandalising the company’s transformers, stressing that this could have significant impacts on the community.

She expressed regret that despite BEDC’s regular warning to the members of the public to desist from vandalism and energy theft, many still indulged in the act, which she described as dangerous.

“This singular act of the vandal has thrown the entire community into total darkness,” Gbiwen said.

She appealed to residents to be vigilant and protect BEDC’s facilities from vandals so that the company could serve them better.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer to get rich, leaves area in darkness

