President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammed Umar as the acting head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while its long-serving acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, remains suspended.

Magu was arrested on Monday, July 6, 2020 to answer questions before a Presidential Panel about his stewardship of the anti-graft agency.

Since his arrest and detention, the Federal Government had failed to announce a temporary replacement even though his suspension had also been reported in the media without official confirmation.

However, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, announced in a statement on Friday, July 10 that President Buhari has approved Magu's immediate suspension.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards," the statement read.

Malami recently accused Magu of 22 weighty corruption allegations including mismanagement of recovered assets.

Magu has been the EFCC's acting chairman since 2015, with his appointment rejected twice by the Senate due to a damaging report written by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS report had accused him of sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files, and acts unbecoming of a police officer.