LUTH set to graduate 343 students

Prof. Ayodeji Oluwole, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, said this on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oluwole said the graduating students across nine schools, had satisfied all requirements for graduation.

He said that outstanding graduating students from various disciplines would be given cash prizes in addition to their certificates at the ceremony.

“Prof Amam Mbakwem, a Professor of Medicine and a Consultant Physician and Cardiologist is the guest speaker while Prof. Sulaimon Akanmu, a haematologist is the Professor of Honour.