ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LUTH set to graduate 343 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The graduation ceremony process begins with a press briefing down to the ceremony day.

The entrance of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital
The entrance of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital

Recommended articles

Prof. Ayodeji Oluwole, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, said this on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oluwole said the graduating students across nine schools, had satisfied all requirements for graduation.

He said that outstanding graduating students from various disciplines would be given cash prizes in addition to their certificates at the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Amam Mbakwem, a Professor of Medicine and a Consultant Physician and Cardiologist is the guest speaker while Prof. Sulaimon Akanmu, a haematologist is the Professor of Honour.

“The graduation ceremony process begins with a press briefing down to the ceremony day, starting with a procession of graduands into hall 36 in LUTH,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South East calls for criminal justice reform in Nigeria

South East calls for criminal justice reform in Nigeria

Lagos govt graduates 4,952 students from skill acquisition centres

Lagos govt graduates 4,952 students from skill acquisition centres

FG inaugurates policy documents to reduce suicide, mental health prevalence

FG inaugurates policy documents to reduce suicide, mental health prevalence

Crisis rocks Oyo teachers' union over extension of chairman’s service years

Crisis rocks Oyo teachers' union over extension of chairman’s service years

LUTH set to graduate 343 students

LUTH set to graduate 343 students

NSCDC intercepts 9 truckloads of mining contents in Benue

NSCDC intercepts 9 truckloads of mining contents in Benue

Tinubu commiserates with victims of auto crash in Niger

Tinubu commiserates with victims of auto crash in Niger

4068 inmates freed as Nigeria seeks partnership with UN on overcrowded prisons

4068 inmates freed as Nigeria seeks partnership with UN on overcrowded prisons

Nigeria, Germany sign MoUs for gas supply and $500m renewable energy projects

Nigeria, Germany sign MoUs for gas supply and $500m renewable energy projects

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics