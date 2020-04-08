All the defendants pleaded guilty to two-count charge of disobedience to lockdown order and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

The Magistrate, Mr O.A Ayilara, in his judgement, sentenced the defendants to two months imprisonment with an option of N5,000 fine each.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 8, in Osogbo, the state capital.

Kayode said that the defendants disobeyed state government lockdown and stay at home order by moving around.

He said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by deliberate failure to comply with the state government lockdown and stay at home order.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 203 and 249(D) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The defendants are; Adeoye Johnson, Ibrahim Babatunde, Akinloye Lukman, Owolabi Afeez, Hammed Basharu, Akinwande Saheed, Seun Agboola.

Other are; Aribidesi Muideen, Sulaimon Ismail, Olaleye Moses,Alade Mayowa, Muniru Bashiru , Sulaiman Basaru and Omodele Titilayo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola had on April 2, signed the Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 Law in a bid to enforce the lockdown order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.