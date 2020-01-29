Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have called on the service chiefs to resign their positions over the incessant killing of citizens and rising insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers reached this resolution after a debate on Nigeria's security at plenary on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Earlier, a member of the House, Abubakar Fulata, told his colleagues that the service chiefs had "stayed beyond the their usefulness and are now bereft of ideas".

"It will be to the detriment of the country if these men keep doing the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result in tackling the security challenges Nigeria is grappling with," Fulata said.

The lawmaker's position was greeted with mixed reactions from his colleagues.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila then put the question, as moved by Futala, to the lawmakers.

Although there was a divide among the members in their response, a majority of the lawmakers answered in the affirmative and the resolution was passed.

Since their appointment in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to change the service chiefs despite calls for their replacement by most Nigerians.