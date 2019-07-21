Mrs Folashade Kadiri, the LAWMA’s Assitant Director, Public Affairs, made the call in a statement in Lagos.

This is as LAWMA embarked on clearing of the canal at Adeniji Adele Road in Lagos Island LGA of the State.

Kairi said the exercise was in furtherance of the executive order on zero tolerance for reckless waste disposal, recently signed by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We embarked on this clearing exercise to pave way for a cleaner and healthier Lagos and to show the State Government’s total commitment to environmental sustainability.

”This exercise will allow free flow of water and help mitigate flooding.

”We, however, observed that most of the waste cleared from the canal are recyclable materials.

”We will appreciate it if residents start thinking of making money from their recyclable waste instead of dumping them in the canal.

”We appeal to residents to shun the habit of throwing their waste into canals and drainage systems, as it causes huge problems for the environment and people,” she said.

Kadiri said that the clearing exercise would be extended to other clogged drainage channels in the state.

She explained that this was to ensure that no part of the metropolis was left behind in LAWMA’s quest to ensure clean environment.

According to her, imbibing the habit of sorting from source would encourage reduction of waste at the landfill sites, improve the economy, while serving as a tool for youth empowerment.

Kadiri added that residents would further be educated on the menace of plastic wastes, including PET bottles, which posed great dangers to the environment