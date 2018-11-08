Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Lai under fire over N3.5m El-zakzaky monthly feeding comment

Lai under fire for saying Buhari’s govt spends N3.5m monthly on El-Zakzaky's food

Lai under fire for saying Buhari’s govt spends N3.5m feeding El-zakzaky every month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lai Mohammed says Buhari is on the right path play Lai under fire for saying Buhari’s govt spends N3.5m feeding El-Zakzaky every month (Daily Post Nigeria)

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed must be having a rough day over his comment on Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

In a video published by OakTv, the Minister said the Muhammadu Buhari-led government spends about N3.5 million Naira on El-zakzaky’s feeding on a monthly basis.

"The issue of whether, where he (Mr El-Zakzaky) is, at least let's keep it off record, that he is in a residence and you know eating at the… It costs the government about N3.5 million every month to feed him.

"We don't want to inflame passion. The issue is a very sensitive matter. But that is the situation. The Islamic Movement of Nigeria are a different kettle of fish," he said.

Lai Mohammed says it costs FG N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly play

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, Shiite leader

(PM NEWS Nigeria)

 

ALSO READ: Nigerian Shiites bury dead after clashes with security forces

Lai’s comments soon sparked outrage on Twitter as most Nigerians wondered why the federal government was spending tax payers’ money on El-Zakzaky despite Court order for his release.

Others who commented on the matter were not particularly sure what the government was feeding El-Zakzaky with that would cost Nigeria so much.

Here are some Twitter reactions on Lai's N3.5 million monthly for El-Zakzaky’s food.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oak TV sanctions staff for leaking video

Meanwhile, the management of OakTV, from whom the video of Mohammed making the N3.5 million claim originated, has sanctioned its staff over the leaking of the video. This was because the minister had believed he was making the claim off the record.

"On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, Oak TV made some error in its reporting regarding a conversation with the Minister of Information.

"This is an error which we regret. All team members involved have been sanctioned, and we would do more to tighten our gatekeeping responsibilities," an official statement read.

The organisation further apologised to the minister for any embarrassment the release of the video may have caused him.

El-zakzaky denied bail

Police cracks down on Shiites protester demanding El-Zakzaky's release play

Protesters attacked by police in Abuja

(Twitter/@GbemiDennis)

 

Recall that El-Zakzaky's supporters were recently killed by a combined team of the military and mobile policemen for demanding the release of their leader.

This is even as a Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, denied El-Zakzaky bail.

El-zakzaky is on trial for unlawful gathering, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Related Articles

Nigerian Army uses Trump video to justify shooting, killing Shiite protesters
Pulse Opinion Lai Mohammed's remarks on how much it costs to feed El-Zakzaky were really unfortunate
Lai Mohammed says it costs FG N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly
Kaduna court denies El-Zakzaky bail in murder case
US urges Nigeria to investigate clash between Shiite protesters and soldiers
Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown
Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other top stories of the week
Our link with Iran not subversive, says El-Zakzaky group
Army says Shiites are not law abiding
Here is why Shiites keep clashing with soldiers and police officers

Local

Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over alleged N33bn embezzlement
Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over alleged N33bn embezzlement
Lai Mohammed: No govt would tolerate El-Zakzaky's Shiites
No government would tolerate conduct of El-Zakzaky's Shiite protesters - Lai Mohammed
Atiku reportedly approves N33,000 minimum wage for his staff
Atiku reportedly approves N33,000 minimum wage for his staff
Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said Nigeria Air would take off in December with 15 leased aircraft and said talks have been held with manufacturers Airbus and Boeing to buy new aircraft
Nigeria Air project followed due process, currently at procurement stage – Sirika
X
Advertisement