Lagos records 4 COVID-19 related deaths in 4 days

The commissioner said that the deaths increased the state’s COVID-19 related mortality to 363.

He, however, did not give additional information about the deceased’s sex or age.

According to him, there are currently 1,045 active COVID-19 cases in communities being managed under the Home Based Care.

He said that 5,455 tests were conducted on the reported dates, out of which 205 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 61,026,” Abayomi said.

He further said that 55, 617 of the infected people had recovered in communities, while 3,943 had recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic stood at 578,079.