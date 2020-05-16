Coronavirus fatalities in Lagos State have risen to 36 after the state recorded three more deaths as a result of the pandemic.

According to the situation report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, the deaths were part of the four deaths recorded on Friday, May 16, 2020.

The agency said the remaining death was recorded in Gombe state.

On Friday, the NCDC announced 288 new cases in the country out of which 179 were recorded in Lagos.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the state currently stand at 2,278.