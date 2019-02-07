The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has been removed by the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mu’azu Zubairu will now take over as the new Police Commissioner in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

It is the second time this year that Edgal would be removed from his plum post.

On January 13, 2019, Edgal was reportedly redeployed and a replacement in Kayode Egbetokun was named.

However, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, Edgal announced that he was going nowhere after new police boss Adamu reversed last minute appointments by his predecessor Ibrahim Idris.

Edgal’s removal arrived on the heels of a raft of redeployments of police chiefs approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement issued by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, new appointments and redeployments were done across all 36 states of the country and the FCT.

Here are the new police bosses

The Commissioners and their new states are: Buba Sanusi, Katsina State; Mohammed Wakili, Kano State; Rabiu Ladodo, Jigawa State; Ahmed Iliyasu, Ogun State; Mu’azu Zubairu, Lagos State; Ibrahim Sabo, Niger State; Alkassam Sanusi, Taraba State; Garba M. Mukaddas, Adamawa State; Omololu Bishi, Benue State; Bola Longe, Nasarawa State; Isaac Akinmoyede, Plateau State; Odumosu Hakeem, Edo State; Olushola David, Bayelsa State; Adeleke Yinka, Delta State; Austin Iwero Agbonlahor, Cross River State; Bashir Makama, Akwa Ibom State; Awosola Awotunde, Ebonyi State; Belel Usman, Rivers State; Bello Makwashi, Gombe State and Abdulrahman Ahmed, Kaduna State.

Others are: Bala Ciroma, FCT; Egbetokun Kayode, Kwara State; Hakeem Busari, Kogi State; Asuquo Amba, Ekiti state; Galadanchi Dasuki, Imo State; Suleiman Balarabe, Enugu State; Dandaura Mustapha, Anambra State; Etim Ene Okon, Abia state; Ibrahim Kaoje, Sokoto state; Celestine Okoye, Zamfara State; Garba Danjuma, Kebbi State; Abiodun Ige, Osun State; Undie Adie, Ondo State; Olukolu Shina, Oyo State; Ali Janga, Bauchi State; Damian Chukwu, Bornu State and Sumonu Abdulmalik, Yobe State.

The Commissioners will proceed immediately to their new Commands ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, charged the new police bosses to quickly settle in at their new duty posts and ensure that the forthcoming general elections in their various commands are peaceful, free, fair and transparent.

He added that the nation cannot afford any disruption of elections anywhere; especially with the world’s attention focusing on Nigeria in the next couple of weeks.

Nigeria holds federal and state elections on February 16 and March 2, 2019.