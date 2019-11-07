The Lagos State Government said it planned to transform its riverine communities to tourists centres so as to develop the rural economy and improve standard of living of the residents.

Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, said this during a media briefing on the “2019 Community Day Celebrations” which would begin on Friday.

Arobieke said that the state government would revisit the rural communities for 21st century development so as to attract more business opportunities to the areas.

“Efforts are in place to turn the riverine communities in the state to tourists centres, this will expose the residents to new business activities,” the commissioner said.

She said that the 2019 Community Day was organised to celebrate the grassroots people for complementing government’s efforts in their communities.

“We are here to celebrate our people in the communities for their various self-help projects, promotion of peace and security and advising the state government on matters affecting community development,” she said.

According to her, prizes will be given to Community Development Associations (CDAs) that emerged winners during the project assessment across the local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day event tagged: “Revisiting Rural Community for 21st Century Development,” would feature church and mosque services, Health Walk/Talk and grand finale at Police College, Ikeja.