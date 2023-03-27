ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

Nurudeen Shotayo

The State Government said only students in terminal classes would be granted access to the school to begin physical learning.

Chrisland School and Whitney Adeniran
Chrisland School and Whitney Adeniran

Recommended articles

This comes a few hours after the school's Parents Teachers Association appealed to the state government to halt the continuous closure of the school for the sake of over 500 students who are "being punished."

Recall that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had ordered the school to be shut down to allow for a proper investigation of the cause of death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

Adeniran died during the school's inter-house sports event held at the Agege Stadium where she reportedly slumped and was rushed to a health centre where she was pronounced dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, through the Ministry of Education, said the closure of the school would ensure an unhindered investigation and give all the stakeholders, including the parents, students, staff, and friends of the deceased time to grieve.

“In view of the circumstances surrounding the death of the child, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause," Sanwo-Olu said.

Frustrated by the indefinite closure, Chrisland PTA in a statement obtained by this writer on the evening of Monday, March 27, 2023, begged governor Sanwo-Olu to reopen the school to allow the students the opportunity to continue their studies.

The parents lamented that the continuous closure will jeopardize the educational trajectory of the "innocent students," especially those who "have terminal examinations as well as other external and international examinations to write in the coming days/weeks."

However, a statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, on Monday evening announced that the ministry has granted permission for students in terminal classes to access the Opebi branch of the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry said this was to enable them to begin physical learning ahead of their examinations due to begin soon.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

INEC to conduct 89 constituencies supplementary elections on April 15

INEC to conduct 89 constituencies supplementary elections on April 15

Imo community mourns late Labour Party governorship aspirant Anumudu

Imo community mourns late Labour Party governorship aspirant Anumudu

Punish electoral offenders or kiss democracy goodbye — Utomi tells judiciary

Punish electoral offenders or kiss democracy goodbye — Utomi tells judiciary

NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP

NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

Gov Abiodun takes over Diya's burial arrangements

Gov Abiodun takes over Diya's burial arrangements

Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers